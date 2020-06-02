Pipeline Row Kept In Texas, Ending Venue Tug Of War

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A case could be made for litigating a pipeline delay dispute involving a Oneok Inc. affiliate in multiple jurisdictions along the pipeline's 80-mile route, but the first-to-file rule places jurisdiction squarely in Texas federal court, a judge there has ruled. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk on Monday denied a bid by Oklahoma-based Oneok Arbuckle II Pipeline LLC to transfer a construction contract dispute filed by Texas-based Venable's Construction Inc. to Oklahoma. The companies' dispute — blaming each other for major delays in the pipeline's construction — straddles two states, with nearly identical lawsuits filed in both. Oneok can't move the...

