Sanofi Boots Some Plaintiffs From Chemo Hair Loss MDL

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has ruled that cancer patients who started taking the chemo drug Taxotere before a certain date in 2006 can't sue Sanofi-Aventis US LLC under Louisiana law over claims of permanent hair loss, as evidence in a first bellwether trial firmly established that date as a cutoff.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo on Monday partially sided with Sanofi on a summary judgment motion seeking to bar all claims nationwide from people who started taking the drug before Dec. 15, 2006. There are 1,400 such plaintiffs, and the judge on Monday granted the motion as to those suing...

