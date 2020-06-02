3 Firms Drive $365M Deal For Irsaeli Data Analytics Co

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Texas-based National Instruments Corp. has agreed to buy Israel-headquartered data analytics software provider OptimalPlus Ltd. for $365 million, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal put together with help from Wilson Sonsini, Yigal Arnon and Meitar. The all-cash deal sees National Instruments picking up a business in OptimalPlus that supplies data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries, according to a statement. The acquisition of OptimalPlus bolsters National Instruments' enterprise software offerings, which the company says in turn will provide greater value to clients. "The addition of OptimalPlus' data analytics capabilities will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS