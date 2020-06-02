Investors Fight Cannabis Co.'s Bid To Nix Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Canadian cannabis company Liberty Health Sciences Inc. urged a New York federal judge Tuesday not to toss their suit alleging the company caused a stock drop after misleading them about the nature of certain transactions. Investor Nancy Lin told the court her claims are sufficient to withstand dismissal bids filed by Liberty, its former CEO George Scorsis, former CFO Rene Gulliver and Vic Neufeld, the former CEO of Liberty's parent company Aphria Inc. Lin and a proposed class of investors initially sued Liberty, Scorsis and Gulliver in January 2019, later including Neufeld in an amended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS