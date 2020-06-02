Health Care Co. Hit With ERISA Suit Over $227M ESOP Deal

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A former KPC Healthcare worker has hit the company with a proposed ERISA class action in California federal court, claiming that the company's founder sold all of its stock to an employee retirement plan at a vastly inflated price of more than $227.1 million. Danielle Gamino, a former KPC Healthcare medical coder, launched an Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint Monday aimed at her former employer, its board chair Kali Pradip Chaudhuri and others. The suit says that in late August 2015, the KPC Healthcare Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP, paid about $227.1 million for all the company's shares....

