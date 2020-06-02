VirnetX Wants Apple's 'Crucial' Docs Ahead Of $700M Retrial

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- VirnetX is urging an Eastern District of Texas court to order Apple to turn over "crucial" documents about its virtual private network systems, which were found to have infringed VirnetX's patented technology, ahead of a new trial this summer over potentially $700 million in damages. In a redacted version of a May 28 brief unsealed Monday, internet security software and tech firm VirnetX said that Apple is still refusing to produce certain communications with its enterprise customers over the redesigned version of the VPN On-Demand feature, which is at the heart of an upcoming damages trial in August. Part of Apple's...

