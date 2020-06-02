Jumia Wants Out Of Investors' IPO Fraud Class Action

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- African e-commerce platform Jumia Technologies asked a New York federal judge on Monday to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action against it and board members, including NBA player Andre Tyler Iguodala, alleging it fooled investors into thinking it was the "Amazon of Africa" before its initial public offering. The Berlin-based Jumia, specializing in African e-commerce, disclosed its metrics to investors and didn't hide issues with failed deliveries, excessive returns and late collections, despite what investors allege, the company argued in its motion Monday. The original May 2019 complaint alleges the company's prospectus following its April 12, 2019, initial public offering had...

