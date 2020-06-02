Fla. Judge Begrudgingly Tosses Kids' Climate Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has reluctantly dismissed a group of young people's suit accusing local officials of violating their state constitutional rights to a safe environment by promoting fossil fuel use despite knowing its climate change impacts, ruling from the bench that it isn't the court's place to legislate. Circuit Judge Kevin J. Carroll said during a hearing on Monday that he will dismiss the suit with prejudice. The judge told the young litigants after weeks of contemplating the issue that he ultimately believes he is being asked to legislate. But Judge Carroll encouraged the plaintiffs to appeal the ruling to the...

