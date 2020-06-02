Agencies Face Limited Options For Twitter Crackdowns

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's executive order addressing perceived bias on social media platforms is expected to have few binding effects, but the order will likely trigger a flurry of activity anyway within the federal agencies charged with carrying it out. While the Federal Communications Commission — ultimately tasked with implementing Trump's order — has little to no authority over web platforms, it may plausibly float the issue for general public comment. In the meantime, Congress could get involved and either propose a law rolling back protections for platforms or grill agencies over perceived inaction on the subject. "It's mostly just sound and...

