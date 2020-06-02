PE Firm Says Property Fraud Fight Should Play Out In Mexico

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A private equity firm again urged a California court Monday to toss or compel arbitration of a recently reopened dispute with a Mexican industrial real estate buyer over the sale of a $15 million manufacturing facility. OpenGate Capital LLC told U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner that it has resolved issues that prevented it from arbitrating the dispute with Finsa Portafolios SA de CV in a Mexican forum. The suit was reopened after OpenGate did not consent to Mexican jurisdiction following a ruling that the parties must arbitrate claims accusing it of defaulting on a sale-lease back agreement and failing to disclose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS