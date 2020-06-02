Arco, DuPont Ask 7th Circ. To Keep Pollution Suit In Fed. Court

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Atlantic Richfield Co. and DuPont Co. told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday that a lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for the pollution of soil around an Indiana public housing complex belongs in federal court, saying they were acting under the direction of the government to support its efforts during World War II. Arco and DuPont previously removed the lawsuit to federal court based on the federal officer removal statute, but an Indiana federal judge sent the case back to Lake County Superior Court last year after former residents of the West Calumet Housing Complex in East Chicago, Indiana, argued the...

