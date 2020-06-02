Justices Urged To Stop 'Mistaken' Facebook Win At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A patent-holding company has told the U.S. Supreme Court that Facebook should not be able to recover costs when a patent lawsuit against it was merely dismissed as moot, calling on the justices to correct the Federal Circuit's "mistaken new standard" before it spreads further. In a May 26 petition for a writ of certiorari docketed Monday, B.E. Technology urged the high court to take up its appeal of an October ruling by the Federal Circuit. The appeals court affirmed a lower court decision awarding Facebook just over $4,400 in costs in connection with B.E.'s lawsuit, which was dismissed as moot...

