Monsanto Says $78M Roundup Verdict Barred By Federal Law

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Monsanto urged a California appeals court Tuesday to undo its $78 million loss in the first trial on allegations its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, arguing that a school groundskeeper's claim is preempted by federal law because it focuses only on Roundup's labeling — which is the purview of federal regulators. A state court jury in 2018 found that Roundup was a substantial factor in causing groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and awarded him $289 million — later reduced to $78 million by the trial court. During Tuesday's hourlong oral arguments — held via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic — Monsanto attorney David...

