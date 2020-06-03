Committee Tees Up EEOC, Labor Board Picks For Senate Vote

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT) -- A key Senate committee on Wednesday cleared a slew of nominees to federal labor agencies, including three picks for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and two for the National Labor Relations Board. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted to send to the full Senate the candidacies of Keith Sonderling, Jocelyn Samuels and Andrea Lucas to fill two EEOC vacancies and succeed longtime Commissioner Victoria Lipnic, respectively. The committee also approved the renominations of current NLRB member Marvin Kaplan and recent departure Lauren McFerran to the labor board, as well as President Donald Trump's picks to lead the Federal Mediation...

