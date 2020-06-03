DLA Piper Nabs Employment Atty From Littler In San Diego

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has expanded its ranks in San Diego by bringing over an attorney from Littler Mendelson PC who specializes in employment law with a focus on defending employers in wage and labor disputes. Julie A. Dunne brings decades of experience in employment law in the San Diego area to the firm, and she joins as a partner after roughly 12 years at Littler and 14 at Sheppard Mullin. Dunne often defends employers in wage and hour litigation and collective and private attorney general representative actions, and she advises employers on compliance with California wage and hour laws and the Fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS