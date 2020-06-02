State Farm Gets OK On $10M Deal In Labor Costs Class Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Tuesday gave final approval to a $10 million settlement to end homeowners' claims that State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. shorted them on repair payments by depreciating material and labor costs. U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey said the deal was fair and adequate and will get class members substantial payouts without risk of further litigation, noting State Farm still denies any wrongdoing in the case and would continue to contest the claims at trial. In the order, Judge Hickey said out of the nearly 18,000 class members, only 16 have opted out of the settlement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS