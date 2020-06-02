Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Farm Gets OK On $10M Deal In Labor Costs Class Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Tuesday gave final approval to a $10 million settlement to end homeowners' claims that State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. shorted them on repair payments by depreciating material and labor costs.

U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey said the deal was fair and adequate and will get class members substantial payouts without risk of further litigation, noting State Farm still denies any wrongdoing in the case and would continue to contest the claims at trial.

In the order, Judge Hickey said out of the nearly 18,000 class members, only 16 have opted out of the settlement,...

