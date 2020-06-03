GreenSky Investors Score Class Cert. In IPO Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has certified a class of investors in a securities suit against financial technology startup GreenSky Inc. that accuses the company of making misleading statements ahead of its initial public offering. The green light issued by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Monday gives the investors who bought the 43.7 million shares of GreenSky Class A common stock in the May 2018 IPO a path to continuing their attempt to recoup losses. Shareholders allege in their November 2018 suit that GreenSky — which arranges loans between merchants and consumers — didn't disclose in its registration statement...

