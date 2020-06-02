State Farm Shorted Insured Drivers On Calif. Fees, Suit Says

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- State Farm "systematically and uniformly" underpaid potentially 100,000 insured California car owners by failing to fully pay state-mandated regulatory fees to those who lost their insured vehicles, according to a putative class action brought against the insurance giant Tuesday in California federal court. Southern California resident Wendy Ann Sperling, who is insured under a State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. policy, alleges that the insurance behemoth didn't live up to its promise in its policy to pay her the actual cash value of her car after it was totaled in a 2017 collision. State Farm breached its contract when it failed to...

