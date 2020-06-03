Owners Of Failed Dam Accused Of 'Despicable' Safety Record

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Michigan homeowner accusing the owners of the Edenville Dam of a "despicable disregard" for safety has asked to represent a proposed class of 11,000 residents that suffered property damage and had to flee after the dam's failure sent a flood into homes and businesses. Sarah L. Brooks, who was forced to flee her home after 5 feet of water rushed in following the May 19 dam failure, on Tuesday accused the owners and operators of the Edenville and Sanford dams of neglecting even the most basic maintenance that would have kept residents safe. Boyce Hydro Power LLC and other owners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS