Amazon Accuses Ad Co. Of Creating Phony Survey Sites

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Amazon is claiming that an online advertising company creates fake Amazon-branded survey websites to generate fraudulent web traffic that it then sells to online advertisers, according to a suit entered in Georgia federal court Tuesday. Amazon.com Inc. said in its suit that Phatlogic LLC operates a scheme in which affiliate marketers send messages to consumers that prompt them to take an "Amazon Shopper Survey." Consumers are prompted to click a link that takes them to Phatlogic's fake survey page, according to the complaint dated June 1. The messages often contain Amazon's trademarks along with statements intended to deceive people into thinking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS