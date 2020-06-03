Liberty Sues Wesco For Denying Stop & Shop Coverage

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. has hit Wesco Insurance Co. with a suit in New York federal court accusing Wesco of shirking its obligation to cover an accidental injury suit against Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. Liberty Mutual said it has suffered significant costs from defending and indemnifying the supermarket chain, which is primarily covered under a Wesco policy, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The dispute is over which insurer should pay for a lawsuit brought against Stop & Shop last year by a construction worker seeking damages for an injury sustained during repair work for a New York Stop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS