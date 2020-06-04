Walmart Flub Exposes Offer To Worker In Sanctions Fight

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Walmart inadvertently disclosed details of multimillion-dollar settlement negotiations with a worker who won a retaliation trial when it asked a federal court this week to enforce the deal and to deny sanctions requested by the man's lawyer for allegedly ignoring a court order to reinstate the worker. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and its counsel at Littler Mendelson PC intended to redact various details in filings concerning a resolution with former asset protection manager Michael Barham, who won a retaliation trial in 2017 over his complaint of racial discrimination when the company refused to rehire him following layoffs. However, the information was not properly redacted, leaving...

