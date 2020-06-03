Okla. Builder Pays $2.8M To Settle Small Biz Contract Claims

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma construction company and its affiliates have agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle accusations they fraudulently portrayed themselves as small businesses to win contracts from the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Ross Group Construction Corp. was accused of creating entities PentaCon LLC and C3 LLC, which allegedly falsely claimed they were eligible for set-aside contracts from the SBA, according to the department's announcement and court records unsealed Tuesday. The government said both PentaCon and C3 were still under the operational control of the Ross Group, which was itself too large to qualify for the program....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS