Okla. Builder Pays $2.8M To Settle Small Biz Contract Claims

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma construction company and its affiliates have agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle accusations they fraudulently portrayed themselves as small businesses to win contracts from the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Ross Group Construction Corp. was accused of creating entities PentaCon LLC and C3 LLC, which allegedly falsely claimed they were eligible for set-aside contracts from the SBA, according to the department's announcement and court records unsealed Tuesday. The government said both PentaCon and C3 were still under the operational control of the Ross Group, which was itself too large to qualify for the program....

