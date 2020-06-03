Court Urged Not To End Suit Over Atty's 'Greed And Betrayal'

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- An attorney who engaged in "greed and betrayal" should not be able to escape a $15.8 million malpractice lawsuit from a former client who contends he was swindled in a related real estate deal, the ex-client told an Illinois federal court on Tuesday. Investor Joseph Mizrachi's memorandum to the court said Lawrence Ordower and his firm, Ordower & Ordower PC, are wrong when they say Mizrachi has failed to establish that they had an attorney-client relationship, and should not be awarded summary judgment. Mizrachi acknowledges that he and Ordower didn't sign a retainer agreement, but he argues that a series of...

