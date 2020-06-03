Debevoise Guides Warner Music's $1.9B Nasdaq Debut

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Music label Warner Music Group Corp., represented by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday in an upsized $1.9 billion initial public offering, the largest American IPO so far this year. New York-based Warner Music priced its IPO and said its investors were selling 77 million shares of common stock at $25 each, which is expected to raise more than $1.9 billion. The underwriters for the offering have a 30-day option to buy more than 11.5 million additional such shares from current stockholders, it said. On May 26, Warner Music said its IPO would be for 70...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS