Contrite Swiss Atty Avoids Jail In Microcap Fraud Case

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A Swiss attorney was sentenced to probation on Wednesday for his part in a $164 million penny stock fraud scheme after a Massachusetts federal judge credited his "efforts to seek redemption" by voluntarily coming to the U.S. to plead guilty and apologize for his conduct. U.S. District Judge William G. Young made a significant departure from the sentencing guidelines and his previous sentences for the same offense when he gave Swiss national Matthew Ledvina 2½ years probation and a fine of $50,000. "In every life, there comes a time or times when a misstep, a knowing misstep, is available, and you admitted it...

