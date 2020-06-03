Fiat Chrysler Must Face Suit After Atty Privilege Violated

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler must face a suit over allegedly ineffective vehicle repairs after a New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday said a trial judge improperly nixed the action based on information elicited in violation of the attorney-client privilege. The appellate panel upended Superior Court Judge Janet Z. Smith's ruling dismissing Tyler J. Hatfield's Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act complaint against FCA US LLC on spoliation of evidence grounds because, Judge Smith said, he sold his pre-owned 2013 Fiat 500 back to a dealership before the automaker was able to conduct an inspection. "The trial court concluded plaintiff deliberately spoliated evidence and thereby deprived...

