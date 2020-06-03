Oracle Loses Bid To Undo 4,100-Woman Pay Bias Class Action

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court rejected Oracle America Inc.'s push to dissolve a recently certified class in a sex bias lawsuit, allowing more than 4,100 women to pursue claims the tech giant illegally pays them less than men. A First Appellate District panel on Tuesday denied a petition from Oracle that asked for a writ of mandate or a writ of prohibition, rarely granted remedies by which appeals courts can set aside trial court rulings before the proceedings at the lower court have wrapped up. Oracle's challenge to a pay discrimination class action came up short at a California appeals court. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)...

