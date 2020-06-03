Calif. Judge Rejects Software Co.'s H-1B Specialty Visa Bid

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based software company lost its bid in federal court Tuesday to secure an H-1B visa for a foreign-born employee, concluding yet another lawsuit over the federal government's standard for a "specialty occupation." U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer found that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had not arbitrarily denied Distro Systems LLC's request to sponsor Venkata Kasavajhula, a foreign citizen with a U.S. master's degree, to work as a software developer for Distro's client, Technosoft Corp., on a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Distro failed to offer up enough evidence that the position, titled "Associate-Technology Practice," constituted...

