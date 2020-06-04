Venezuela Mining Co. Owes $12M, Commodities Co. Says

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A British Virgin Islands commodities company has asked a New York federal judge to confirm a $12.6 million arbitration award against a Venezuelan state-owned mining company for breach of a charter ship contract after failing to live up to a shipping agreement. Commodities & Minerals Enterprise Ltd. said Tuesday that the court should confirm the award because it's been six months since it asked the court to do so and CVG Ferrominera Orinoco hasn't responded to the lawsuit despite instructions to do so. During that time, CME says it filed its necessary paperwork and has complied with necessary court orders....

