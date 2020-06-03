2nd Circ. Sends FCA Discount Case For 'Original Source' Look

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday revived a former Amgen Inc. sales representative's False Claims Act suit accusing numerous oncology practices of bilking Medicare, saying a lower court must examine whether the whistleblower is the original source of the allegations. In Wednesday's decision, the appeals court voided a New York federal judge's dismissal of whistleblower Don Hanks' suit against cancer doctors and oncology practices in Florida and Georgia. The decision told the district judge to decide whether the FCA's so-called public disclosure bar — which says whistleblowers can't bring FCA suits based on public allegations unless they're the original source for the...

