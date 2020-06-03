Fla. Panel Affirms $2.4M Verdict For Smoker's Widow

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday upheld a widow's $2.4 million verdict against Philip Morris for her husband's cancer death, finding she didn't need to point to a specific misleading statement by the tobacco giant to prove her case. A Third District Court of Appeals panel found James L. Chadwell's general misapprehension about the safety of smoking was enough to pin liability for his death on Philip Morris for its decades of deception about the risks. The judges declined to overturn jury instructions using that standard in the Engle progeny case. "Here, the record contains sufficient evidence from which the...

