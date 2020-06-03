Foreign Shippers Sanctioned For Transporting Venezuelan Oil

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury slapped sanctions on foreign shippers for moving oil from Venezuelan ports, marking the latest development in the Trump administration's push to cut the "illegitimate" Maduro government off from the global economy. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the four international companies on Tuesday for doing business in the Venezuelan oil sector, a move that freezes the shippers' American assets and bars U.S. entities from doing business with them. "The United States reiterates that the exploitation of Venezuela's oil assets for the benefit of the illegitimate regime of President Nicolás Maduro is unacceptable, and...

