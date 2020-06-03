Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Burns White Cut From Pa. Case For Repping Insurer In W.Va.

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Burns White LLC can't represent a construction company in an insurance bad faith case in Pennsylvania because it already represented the insurer in West Virginia when the law firm hired an attorney who brought the construction client with him, a Pittsburgh federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan said that the onus was on Burns White and attorney D. Matthew Jameson III to identify and resolve any conflicts of interest when he joined the firm from Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir PC, and that he could not continue to represent Brayman Construction Corp. in its case against Westfield...

