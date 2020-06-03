Airlines Want Ligado 5G Interference Issues Cleared Up

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Major airlines including American, Delta, JetBlue and United and other aviation stakeholders told the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday that they supported delaying Ligado Networks' much-scrutinized 5G rollout until potential signal interference concerns are resolved. More than 60 signers told the commission in a letter that they supported a petition from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, or NTIA, which requested the stay of deployment of Ligado's 5G network equipment over the interference issue. In April, the full commission voted to allow satellite provider Ligado to operate a 5G infrastructure in the so-called L-band, which has been dedicated exclusively to satellite traffic....

