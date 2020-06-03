Pa. Court OKs $900K Award In FedEx Driver Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania homeowner is on the hook for $900,000 in damages in a FedEx delivery driver's slip-and-fall suit after a state appellate panel said Wednesday that she can't invoke the state's "hills and ridges" doctrine shielding property owners. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld the Northampton County jury's determination that homeowner Eileen Meitzner could be held liable for injuries suffered by delivery driver Abigail Figueroa after the FedEx worker slipped on a sheet of ice that had formed on the sidewalk in front of Meitzner's house and been concealed by a thin layer of snow. The jury had awarded $1.5 million...

