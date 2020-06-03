Vimeo Can't Shift Biometric Privacy Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by Vimeo to send a lawsuit accusing it of violating the state's landmark biometric privacy law to arbitration, saying an exception to the company's arbitration clause "clearly covers" claims related to or arising from an invasion of privacy. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly agreed with Vimeo Inc. that because its image-editing app Magisto provided reasonable notice of its terms of service to users of its app, those who signed up for its accounts or plans — like named plaintiff Bradley Acaley — made an agreement with Magisto to arbitrate. But Acaley's claims...

