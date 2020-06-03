9th Circ. Says Lead Plaintiff Deal Kills AutoZone Class Claims

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held on Wednesday that class minimum wage and meal break violation claims against AutoZone cannot survive the lead plaintiff's settlement of individual claims unless he maintains a financial stake in the class claims. In a published decision authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Ryan D. Nelson, the panel dismissed as moot the class claims while dismissing an appeal of the denial of class certification as moot. Without any evidence from lead plaintiff Michael Brady that he was legally obligated to pay legal costs unless the class was certified — which it said he did not — those purported costs do...

