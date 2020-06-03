Ex-UAW Prez Cops To Role In $1M Embezzlement Scheme

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones pled guilty in Michigan federal court Wednesday to charges he conspired with other high-ranking union officials to embezzle more than $1 million in workers' dues, which he used to fund golf outings and other extravagances. Gary Jones faces up to 10 years in prison after copping to charges that he took part in an embezzlement scheme with other United Auto Workers officials. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Jones, who is the 14th person to plead guilty or be convicted in connection with the UAW corruption probe, also copped to charges of conspiring to defraud the...

