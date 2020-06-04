ADT Seeks To Arbitrate Dispute Over Ex-Employee's Spying

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Security company ADT LLC has asked a Texas federal judge to grant arbitration for a proposed class action filed by a woman who claims her privacy was violated by a former employee who allegedly spied on customers with company cameras. The security company said in a Wednesday petition that by filing suit May 28 in Texas state court, Dallas-area resident Taylor Madison has violated her agreement with ADT to arbitrate any dispute she may have with the Florida-based company. That agreement is found in the residential services contract to install security cameras that Madison entered into with ADT in February, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS