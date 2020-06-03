No Cert. For End-Payors In Niaspan Pay-For-Delay MDL

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge declined Tuesday to certify a class of end-payor plaintiffs in their suit alleging improper pay-for-delay settlements between AbbVie and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries aimed at barring generic forms of Niaspan, finding they failed to establish the ascertainability, predominance, or superiority requirements. U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois gave a slew of reasons for declining certification in the putative class action over the cholesterol drug, including the cost of identifying class members, a lack of common evidence of antitrust injury and variations in applicable state laws, but allowed the putative class to file an amended motion. In finding that the...

