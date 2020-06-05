Calif. Vapor Intrusion Guidance Promises More Consistency

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- In February, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, or DTSC, the State Water Resources Control Board, or SWRCB, and the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board released a much-anticipated draft of supplemental guidance on screening and evaluating vapor intrusion for public comment. The purpose of the draft guidance is to promote a statewide standard practice and a consistent approach for screening buildings for vapor intrusion. The public comment period ended on June 1, and the agencies will now begin the process of evaluating the comments and issuing the final guidance. The agencies are hoping to finalize the guidance...

