Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Bag Over $1M From $2.5M McCormick Slack-Fill Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday awarded roughly $1.1 million in attorney fees and expenses as part of a $2.5 million settlement to resolve a consumer class action alleging McCormick & Co. Inc. underfilled pepper sold in grinders and tins.

U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle granted final approval of the deal and signed off on a proposal for attorney fees and expenses payouts, marking the end of the long-running multidistrict litigation against the spice manufacturer by California, Florida and Missouri statewide consumer classes.

According to the order, attorneys at Fegan Scott LLC, KamberLaw LLP and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!