Attys Bag Over $1M From $2.5M McCormick Slack-Fill Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday awarded roughly $1.1 million in attorney fees and expenses as part of a $2.5 million settlement to resolve a consumer class action alleging McCormick & Co. Inc. underfilled pepper sold in grinders and tins. U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle granted final approval of the deal and signed off on a proposal for attorney fees and expenses payouts, marking the end of the long-running multidistrict litigation against the spice manufacturer by California, Florida and Missouri statewide consumer classes. According to the order, attorneys at Fegan Scott LLC, KamberLaw LLP and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP,...

