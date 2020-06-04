1st Circ. Nixes Permit For Enbridge Unit Pipeline Facility

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has vacated an air pollution permit for a Massachusetts facility that is part of the $1 billion Atlantic Bridge pipeline project operated by a unit of an Enbridge Inc. subsidiary, saying it was improperly approved by state regulators. The three-judge panel on Wednesday nixed Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC's Clean Air Act permit for a compressor station that is part of the Atlantic Bridge natural gas pipeline project that runs through the Northeast. The permit was wrongfully approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection since an alternative option to a turbine that runs on natural gas was excluded...

