Mooring Co. Sues Wind Energy Biz Over Unpaid $7M Bill

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Mooring and offshore construction company InterMoor on Wednesday filed a suit against Baltimore-based offshore wind energy company U.S. Wind in New York federal court, claiming it refused to pay a more than $7 million bill for work on a Maryland offshore wind farm.

Houston-based InterMoor Inc. said U.S. Wind Inc. reneged on a contract and withheld payment after poor weather conditions delayed the delivery and installation of a meteorological mast tower at the offshore site in the Outer Continental Shelf. InterMoor is asking the court to make U.S. Wind cough up more than $4 million to cover losses and legal fees....

