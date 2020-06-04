Mooring Co. Sues Wind Energy Biz Over Unpaid $7M Bill

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Mooring and offshore construction company InterMoor on Wednesday filed a suit against Baltimore-based offshore wind energy company U.S. Wind in New York federal court, claiming it refused to pay a more than $7 million bill for work on a Maryland offshore wind farm. Houston-based InterMoor Inc. said U.S. Wind Inc. reneged on a contract and withheld payment after poor weather conditions delayed the delivery and installation of a meteorological mast tower at the offshore site in the Outer Continental Shelf. InterMoor is asking the court to make U.S. Wind cough up more than $4 million to cover losses and legal fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS