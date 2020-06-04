Man U Hits The Post On Shot To Bolster Sega TM Suit

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 6:14 PM BST) -- A London judge sent Manchester United back to the locker room Thursday in its trademark case against Sega, saying the club must rewrite its claim if it wants to sue the company for allowing others to modify a video game to display the club's crest. High Court Judge Paul Morgan refused the soccer club's application to amend its lawsuit to include new claims accusing Sega of working with third parties to bend European Union trademark infringement rules. Sports teams earn significant cash by licensing the right to use their likeness and logos to video game developers. While Sega doesn't use the...

