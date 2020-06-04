Chinese College App Co.'s Investors Seek $3.15M Settlement

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Investors of a Chinese education company asked a New Jersey federal judge Wednesday to approve a $3.15 million settlement of their proposed class action accusing the company of hiding that is was ghostwriting college applications for its clients. The suit alleges that while New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. portrayed its subsidiary Beijing New Oriental Vision Overseas Consulting Co. Ltd. as a college admissions consultant, it was really a ghostwriting shop for Chinese students, even impersonating the applicants when communicating with universities. A December 2016 Reuters article revealed the ghostwriting activities and caused New Oriental American depositary shares to fall...

