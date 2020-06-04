NJ Trampoline Park Visitors Must Arbitrate Injury Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court affirmed Thursday that Sky Zone customers who sued the trampoline park for injuries must arbitrate their claims, reasoning that issues with the designated arbitration forum didn't invalidate the agreement to settle the claims out of court. A three-judge panel dealt a defeat to the customers in two consolidated cases who claimed the arbitration agreement couldn't be enforced because the specified arbitrator in the agreement they signed wasn't operating in New Jersey at the time. However, the judges said, the designated forum wasn't integral to the agreement. "There is no language in the agreement indicating the...

