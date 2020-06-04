Ex-Goldman Exec's 1MDB Trial Reset For 2021

Law360, New York (June 4, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday set a January trial date for former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng on charges stemming from a purported $2.7 billion fraud on Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd. Ng, who also goes by Ng Chong Hwa, is accused in the U.S. of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations for bribing various Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials and circumventing the internal accounting controls of Goldman, which underwrote more than $6 billion in bonds issued by 1MDB in three offerings in 2012 and 2013. During a morning teleconference, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie scheduled jury selection...

