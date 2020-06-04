Spanish Gas Co.'s $2B Award Bid Paused At Egypt's Request

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has granted Egypt's bid to pause efforts by a Spanish gas company to enforce a $2 billion arbitral award stemming from a gas supply dispute, ruling that a stay is in order as the country awaits a decision from an award annulment committee. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Thursday denied Unión Fenosa Gas SA's motion for default judgment and granted Egypt's motion to stay and set aside such judgment until the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes rules on the country's annulment petition. The $2 billion award is one of the largest in ICSID's...

