Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spanish Gas Co.'s $2B Award Bid Paused At Egypt's Request

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has granted Egypt's bid to pause efforts by a Spanish gas company to enforce a $2 billion arbitral award stemming from a gas supply dispute, ruling that a stay is in order as the country awaits a decision from an award annulment committee.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Thursday denied Unión Fenosa Gas SA's motion for default judgment and granted Egypt's motion to stay and set aside such judgment until the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes rules on the country's annulment petition. The $2 billion award is one of the largest in ICSID's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!